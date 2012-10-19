Wohl Associates Announces the Extension of Their Product Lines with Used Fryers, Steel Tanks and Other Premium Quality Pre-Owned Equipment

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Wohl Associates, a leading dealer in used processing and packaging machinery, announces the extension of their lines of quality pre-owned machinery with the addition of Stainless Steel Tanks, stainless steel fryers, tablet packaging equipment and many other sought after pieces of manufacting equipment.



Wohl Associates is a leading dealer of pre-owned surplus machinery for all industries. After seeing the increasing demand of snack food equipment in the FMCG industry, the company has purchased a whole new line of stainless steel deep fryer machines for resale. Stainless steel fryers and frying systems are specially designed for use in the food and snack food industry such as potato chip fryers as well and used breading and batter equipment.



Like the machinery for the FMCG industry, Wohl Associates has also added pre-ownded equipment used in the pharmaceutical sector. Several models of spheronizer machines are now available in their warehouse and are equipped with stainless steel control panels. These spheronizers are portable and are designed to convert moisture cylindrical extruded granules into smooth and uniform spheres for numerous applications. Along with these mainstream product lines, new stocks of high quality tablet presses and tablet packaging equipment are now able to be purchased by pharmaceutical industry manufacturers.



In addition to buying and selling used equipment, Wohl Associates is also one of the few dealers who provide appraisals for processing and packaging equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics as well as other leading manufacturing industries. Whether a manufacturing company is looking for someone to appraise one piece of equipment or an entire plant of machines, Wohl Associates provides them with fair and accurate appraisals and may als choose to make an offer to buy that equipment.



Wohl can handle appraisals for both small and large facilities and can structure the appraisal either on an itemized equipment basis or as a general lump sum, depending on client’s needs. Whether a customer needs an appraisal for insurance reasons, partnership formation or dissolution, lending or financing or for mergers or acquisition, Wohl can assist with a qualified appraisal to fit any need.



Wohl Associates is a family owned and operated business that has been servicing the used equipment and manufacturing industry for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality used equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned packaging and processing machinery world. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers and verifying each machine is in working order and offered at fair market prices.