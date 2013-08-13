Wohl Associates Expands Inventory of Used Industrial Coffee Equipment

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a used processing and packaging machinery dealer in Bohemia, NY, has expanded their inventory of used industrial coffee equipment to include roasters and grinders from well-known manufacturers.



The new inventory of coffee equipment includes a gas-fired coffee roaster that was manufactured by B.F. Gump. This batch type coffee roaster has an ”ovenpak” gas burner and a roasting chamber that is 44” wide. The machine has a top-mounted hopper that is used for filling the roasting chamber with product. It is available with an accompanying cooler and blower as well.



Wohl Associates also has one Fres-Co GL-26 automatic vacuum packaging machine in their current inventory. This form, fill, and seal machine is capable of packaging as many as 40 bags per minute and it will work with either brick or soft pack bags. It has a separate control panel for the electrical controls and it has 3 phase, 60 cycle, 208 volt electrics.



For business owners that are looking for an industrial coffee grinder/granulizer, Wohl has one Type 888 machine that was made by Modern Process Equipment. This grinder/granulizer is capable of processing approximately 4,000 pounds of product per hour and it has multiple grinding sections.



The inventory at Wohl Associates includes coffee processing and packaging machines from several other top manufacturers. Other equipment brands here include Probat, Rotorex, Maisa, Key International, and Burns. Interested buyers from the coffee production industries can contact Wohl Associates by calling (631) 244 -7979 or by visiting their official website here: www.wohlassociates.com



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 45 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.