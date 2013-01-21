Wohl Associates Expands Their Inventory of Colloid Mills with the Greerco W500H Stainless Steel Horizontal Colloid Mill.

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- A leading dealer of pre-owned machinery for over 40 years, Wohl Associates has increased their inventory of colloid mills with a newly arrived Greerco horizontal colloid mill. Wohl serves the used packaging and processing machinery industry by buying and selling pre-owned equipment.



The Greerco W500H Stainless Steel Horizontal Colloid Mill with an explosion proof motor is the latest addition to their growing inventory of colloid mills. This colloid mill sits on casters for portability and has a jacketed housing for the motor. The 10 horsepower explosion proof motor powers the unit that is great for homogenizing.



Wohl Associates is well known in the pre-owned machinery industry as a trusted and knowledgeable leader. They sell, purchase and appraise equipment either on an itemized basis or as a lump sum. They can also trade machinery if there is a good match between what the customer is trying to sell and what other piece of used equipment they need to purchase.



Wohl can handle appraisals for both large and small companies. They specialize mainly in appraising processing and packaging equipment for the food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries but can provide appraisals for any type of industry when needed.



Wohl also offer Kapsall cappers, cartoners, packaging machinery, ribbon blenders, simplex piston fillers and more for sale. All these machines are quality checked by Wohl Associates to assure they are in working order. Wohl Associates believes in creating good working relationships and works hard to provide 100% customer satisfaction.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has been a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. Along with colloid mills, they also offer used cappers, V blenders, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks and kettles, tablet packaging equipment and unscrambling equipment. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/