Wohl Associates Features New Used Tablet Packaging Equipment Including Tablet Presses

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a leading retailer of used tablet packaging equipment, announces they have introduced new pre-owned tablet presses. The New York based company which has been family owned and operated for over 40 years continues to offer quality pre-owned packaging machinery and used machinery to their loyal customers.



Tablet packaging equipment is very popular among medical, health food and vitamin companies. The Fette “Perfecta 3000” 55-Station Tablet Press is one their new pre-owned units. It is rated to output up to 495,000 tablets per hour. The high speed rotary tablet press with pre-compression is available and has been checked to ensure it is in working order.



A representative at Wohl Associates says “In today’s competitive workplace business owners sometimes need to purchase used equipment and we are proud to provide quality pre-owned equipment. Each unit is checked and tested to confirm that it is in working order before we offer it to customers.”



Wohl Associates also specializes in providing appraisals for clients. Whether they need an appraisal for insurance reasons, buyouts, loans or mergers and amalgamation, Wohl Associates can assist with a qualified appraisal for the clients. It can handle appraisals for both large and small facilities and can structure the appraisal either on itemized equipment basis or as a general lump sum, depending on the client’s needs.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory ranging including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.