Wohl Associates Inc. Announces Availability of New Pharmaceutical Equipment Inventory

Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, now has several pharmaceutical processing and packaging machines in their inventory. The pharmaceutical equipment at Wohl includes several coating pans, tablet dusters, capsule fillers, encapsulating machines, coating pans, autoclaves and more.



For operations that require a full packaging line for tablets or capsules, Wohl has a Swiftpack dual station tablet and capsule packaging line. This was manufactured by Kalish (a member of the DT Industries packaging group) and it includes an indexing conveyor that measures approx. 22 feet in length. The conveyor is made primarily of stainless steel.



The Swiftpack packaging line has a 12 lane counter and an 8/16 lane tablet counter. The conveyor has a spacing wheel and lane diverter, as well as controls for speed. Each of the dual modules has its own hopper and electronic controls.



Another piece of pharmaceutical equipment that can be purchased here is the B&G 24” x 38” autoclave. This portable vessel has a volume capacity of roughly 75 gallons and is rated to 30 PSI and 275 degrees Fahrenheit. This autoclave was manufactured almost entirely from stainless steel and it has 4 wheels attached to its base for portability. The pressure gauge is mounted right to the top of the machine. There are also 4 separate top inlets that can be used.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 45 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.