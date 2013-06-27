Wohl Associates Inc. Announces Availability of Used Pasta Processing Machines

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used food processing and packaging machinery industry, has announced availability of several used industrial pasta making machines from the top manufacturers.



Wohl currently has a 25 pound double-arm pasta dough mixer in their inventory that was manufactured by Lombi. This machine has a stainless steel lid and stainless steel mixing bowl. The two mixing arms for this machine are driven by a 2 horsepower motor that provides plenty of power for the machine. This Lombi mixer is also mounted on casters and this helps to make the machine even easier to move around and store inside of a facility.



Wohl also has a ravioli machine from Lombi that is designed for a high-volume production operation. This machine has a “6-across” square set up that allows the machine to cut sheets of dough into 6 ravioli pieces at a time. After the pieces are cut, they are taken away by a small conveyor that is attached to this machine (and included in the sale). This Lombi ravioli machine can handle up to 300 lbs of dough/hour.



One of the largest industrial pasta dough mixers that Wohl has in their inventory is a Toresani mixer that measures 34” x 78”. The machine is large enough that it needed to be mounted on a platform and stairs in order for the operator to access the trough. There is a twin agitator that is powered by a 5 HP motor, as well as a Toresani peristaltic egg pump that has its own 1.5 HP motor.



