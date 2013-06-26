Wohl Associates Inc. Announces Availabiltiy of Multiple 1,000 Gallon Stainless Steel Tanks

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging industries, now has several 1,000 gallon stainless steel tanks and kettles in their inventory with a variety of characteristics and potential functions. Notable tanks include a 1,000 gallon stainless steel tank with a 100 PSI jacket, a Lee double motion jacketed kettle, a cone bottom agitated tank, and a dual action jacketed scraper.



The 1,000 gallon tank with the 100 PSI jacket is made by APV/ Crepaco and it has a dimple jacket that is covered with stainless steel shrouding. This tank is built on stainless steel legs and it has a diameter of approx. 74 inches. There is a manway that can be used by a person to enter the tank on its side for cleaning and maintenance. The tri-clamp discharge at the bottom of the tank measures approx. 3 inches.



The agitated cone bottom tank also has a 1,000 gallon capacity and a diameter of approx. 76 inches. This tank was manufactured by TMCI Tecnindustria. There are two stationary baffles and a heavy duty paddle agitator inside of this tank. These are all powered by a top drive motor that is mounted on top of the dished head of the tank. The side of the tank has an oval manway and two viewing windows.



Also in the inventory at Wohl Associates is a dual-action jacketed scraper that was manufactured by Walker. This 1,000 gallon tank was manufactured from 316l stainless steel. It has side and bottom scraper agitation in addition to off-center turbine agitation. Each of the agitation elements is driven by its own motor. There is a cone bottom to this tank (approx. 18” deep) and it is mounted on top of 4 castors that allow it to be moved without a forklift.



Wohl Associates Inc also buys, sells, and trades equipment for use in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetic industries. Right now they have a large inventory of industrial coffee equipment and form/fill/seal machines that can be used for packaging coffee and similar products.



About Wohl Associates

