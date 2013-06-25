Wohl Associates Inc. Celebrates 45 Years as a Used Packaging Machinery Leader

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Wohl Associates is one of the oldest used processing and packaging machinery dealers in New York State and this year they are celebrating the 45th anniversary of the company’s founding.



Wohl Associates Inc, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is now celebrating their 45th year of being in business. The company was founded in 1968 and has remained in the Wohl family ever since.



Wohl Associates is located in Bohemia, NY in Nassau County. Their facility is home to a large inventory of used processing and packaging machines for various industries. Wohl concentrates their efforts in the food processing, chemical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries.



In addition to buying, selling, and trading used machinery from their inventory, over the past 45 years the staff members at Wohl have become experts in seeking out the machinery that is needed by their customers. This means that when a business owner comes to them and asks for a specific machine that will fit their needs, if they don’t have it in their inventory they can go out and find it!



Their business is not just limited to processing and packaging machines. Wohl Associates will buy entire production and packaging lines and sometimes even entire facilities including their real estate.



This company also performs machinery appraisals for their customer base. Some of the customers who request appraisals are doing this for insurance reasons, some are business owners that are forming or dissolving a partnership, and others are asking for appraisals because they are needed for financing or merger/acquisition purposes.



In addition to all of these functions, Wohl Associates also deals with used processing and packaging machinery for the following industries: alcohol & beverage, bakery, candy & confectionary, dairy processing & packaging, meat processing & packing, oil & fat industries, paint & ink production, plastics equipment, refractory & carbon products, and vitamin manufacturing & packaging.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 45 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at www.wohlassociates.com.