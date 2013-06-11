Wohl Associates Inc. Is Now Offering Used Single and Double Ribbon Blenders for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is now selling single ribbon blenders and double ribbon blenders for use in food processing operations.



The inventory at Wohl Associates includes a stainless steel double ribbon blender that has a 36 cubic foot working capacity. This machine is driven by a 10 HP 3/60/230-460 volt motor and is started with a push-button starter box that is mounted onto the machine.



The tank for this piece of equipment measures approximately 30 inches wide x 78 inches long, and the construction includes a stainless steel sectional lid. Inside of the machine users will find sanitary seals for the end plates in addition to outboard anti-friction bearings.



Wohl Associates also has several ribbon blenders with higher capacities that are designed for larger food processing operations. Wohl currently has a 100 cu. ft. capacity stainless steel ribbon blender that was made by Aaron, a 120 cu. ft. double ribbon blender from American Process Systems, and a 112 cu. ft. heavy duty double ribbon blender that was made by Jones.



One of the largest industrial blending machines that is available through this company is a 250 cu. ft. double ribbon blender from VBM Systems. This machine’s approximate measurements are 75 inches wide x 145 inches long x 72 inches deep. The blender has an 8” bottom discharge outlet and it is powered by a 60HP motor.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of refurbished food processing and packaging equipment for more than 40 years. They offer reliable equipment, exceptional customer service, and invaluable knowledge to a variety of companies in the processing and packaging industries.



Their used inventory of industrial pasta machines, tablet packaging equipment, coffee roasters, stainless steel tanks, used conveyors and other equipment, provides companies with an economical solution when the time comes for expansion.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.