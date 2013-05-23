Wohl Associates Inc. Now Offering Industrial Coffee Grinders from Modern Process Equipment

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is now selling several industrial coffee grinders from various manufacturers including the Modern Process Equipment Model 888.



This model was manufactured in part by B.F. Gump. It has several grinding sections and it is equipped with a 30 HP engine.



The machine is capable of grinding up to 4,000 pounds of coffee in an hour. This coffee grinder was last used in an industrial coffee production setting but can also be used for other types of products.



Wohl Associates also has a “Floating Flavor” coffee granulizer in its inventory that was made by Modern Process Equipment. This piece of equipment is smaller than the 888 model, but it is equipped with an equally powerful 30 HP motor. This machine is ideal for industrial coffee operations that are interested in expanding their operations or replacing old processing equipment.



The Wohl Associates website is one of the most popular sites amongst new and expanding companies that are interested in saving money on high-quality processing & packaging equipment.



Wohl also has industrial coffee equipment that was manufactured by Maisa, Probat, Burns, Wolverine, Fresco, and several other brands. In addition to this, the website has new inventory arriving frequently from an even wider range of manufacturers.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of used processing and packaging machinery for more than 40 years. They believe in offering reliable equipment, exceptional customer service, and invaluable knowledge to a variety of companies in the processing and packaging industries. Their used inventory of industrial coffee equipment, stainless steel tanks, ribbon blenders and other equipment, provides companies with an economical solution when the time comes to expand.



