Wohl Associates Inc. Now Offering Key-Pack Industrial Coffee Equipment for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Wohl Associates is now selling a used Key-Pack single tube form/fill/seal machine that can be used for industrial coffee packaging. This is a model V-200-BSP machine and it is equipped with a digital control panel from Durant Systems (model 6450).



This piece of used industrial coffee equipment has a top-mounted auger head that was manufactured by Spee-Dee. The machine also has an agitated hopper that is equipped with a Levetek device.



Filling of the auger head is controlled from a second control panel that is mounted just above the primary digital control panel for the machine.



Wohl Associates also has a Key-Pack model V200s/300s coffee bagging system. This machine sells for more than $150,000 when it is new. As a refurbished machine that is now in “like new” condition, this V200s/300s can help a new or expanding industrial coffee operation save money on equipment costs.



Wohl Associates also has a form/fill/seal machine with a piston fill head that is made by Key-Pack. Rather than the auger head which is designed for use in coffee and tea production facilities, the piston head is designed to handle cream products and other substances with similar viscosity.



Wohl Associates has several industrial coffee processing machines from Probat in their inventory right now. This includes a Probat industrial coffee grinder and granulizer.



This grinder and granulizer has a cone-shaped hopper that is driven by an electric motor. The mill’s hopper measures only 18” in diameter. This machine is relatively small and it comes on a stand with 4 castors on its base to allow for portability.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of used processing and packaging machinery for more than 40 years. They believe in offering reliable equipment, exceptional customer service, and invaluable knowledge to a variety of companies in the packaging industries. Their used inventory of industrial coffee equipment and other packaging machines provides other companies with an economical solution when the time comes to expand.



