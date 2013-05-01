Wohl Associates Inc. Now Offering Pre-Owned Coffee Packaging Equipment by All-Fill for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Wohl Associates is now selling a used Universal Packaging Sbom-Vac Form/Fill/Seal machine that has a single top-filling auger head and a stainless steel hopper.



This machine is currently set up to package 12 ounce bags of coffee. Packaging of other bag sizes can be accommodated with a change of parts. The Universal Packaging Sbom-Vac Form/Fill/Seal machine utilizes a photoelectric eye to ensure accuracy during this part of the packaging process.



The machine is controlled using a Quick Panel Jr. Control Pad that was manufactured by Total Control Products.



Wohl’s inventory also includes several other pieces of used coffee equipment that can be utilized by manufacturers in this industry. This includes a dual-head automatic auger filling machine that was manufactured by All-Fill. This dual-headed machine can package up to 200 containers per minute depending upon desired size and volume.



Wohl Asoociates also has a Fresco GL-9 Vacuum packaging machine for sale in their inventory. This machine is ideal for a coffee company but can also be used with other products that are similar to coffee. This machine has been refurbished and outfitted with a new vacuum pump. Right now the Fresco GL-9 is set up to seal 1 lb. bags of coffee or similar product.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of used packaging machinery and coffee equipment for more than 40 years. The management has always believed in maintaining an exceptional level of customer service. They offer reliable used packaging machinery and valuable industry knowledge to all of their clients. Their inventory of refurbished coffee equipment and other packaging machines provides other companies with an economical solution when they are considering expansion.



About Wohl Associates

About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment,



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line.