Wohl Associates Inc. Now Offering Used Groen Jacketed Kettles for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is now featuring a used Groen jacketed kettle for sale. This kettle is made with 316 stainless steel and it has a capacity of 350 gallons.



The kettle jacket has been rated to 100 PSI @ 338 deg. and it has been National Board and code stamped. This kettle features an inclined agitator that is driven by a 230 – 460 volt Eurodrive motor.



This Groen jacketed kettle has an approximate diameter of 54 inches and a depth of 53 inches. There is a tri-clamp discharge at the bottom of the kettle that measures approx. 4 inches. The discharge is reduced down to a size of 3 inches where there is a Lee valve at the bottom.



Wohl Associates also has a 10 gallon stainless steel Groen scraper agitated kettle that has a rating of 45 PSI @ 300 degrees. This kettle is mounted on a portable cart that allows it to be easily moved. It has a tilt discharge and is powered by a single phase, 60 cycle, 115 volt motor that has variable speed settings for the agitation movement.



Other Groen Kettles that can be purchased from Wohl Associates include those with capacities of 20 gallons, 100 gallons, 150 gallons, 200 gallons, and all the way up to capacities as large as 350 gallons.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of used processing and packaging machinery for more than 40 years. They believe in offering reliable equipment, exceptional customer service, and invaluable knowledge to a variety of companies in the processing and packaging industries. Their used inventory of industrial coffee roasters, stainless steel tanks, ribbon blenders and other equipment, provides companies with an economical solution when the time comes for expansion.



About Wohl Associates

To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.