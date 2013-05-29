Wohl Associates Inc. Now Offering Used Industrial Coffee Roasters for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is now selling several industrial coffee roasting machines from their current inventory. This includes roasters that were manufactured by companies like B.F. Gump, Burns, Probat, and Wolverine.



All of the coffee equipment at Wohl Associates has previously been used in industrial coffee production operations. These machines are currently located at Wohl’s office facility in Bohemia, NY. Roasters can be picked up by the buyer or shipped within the continental US.



The B.F. Gump coffee roaster at Wohl Associates is a gas-fired roaster that is available with an optional 66” diameter Stirflex cooler. The main body of the roaster measures approximately 44”. This machine has an “Ovenpak” gas burner that can burn any type of low pressure fuel.



Product is put into the roaster using a top-mounted hopper. The machine can be operated by one person using the side-mounted electronic controls.



Wohl Associates also has a used Wolverine Jet Zone Roaster in their inventory. This is a gas-fired roaster that utilizes air jets to roast food products. The roasting area of this machine measures approximately 7’ by 14’.



The Jet Zone Roaster blows hot air around your product at approx. 500 degrees. The machine can be used for industrial coffee roasting as well as other food products like nuts and snackfoods.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of used processing and packaging machinery for more than 40 years. They believe in offering reliable equipment, exceptional customer service, and invaluable knowledge to a variety of companies in the processing and packaging industries. Their used inventory of industrial coffee roasters, stainless steel tanks, ribbon blenders and other equipment, provides companies with an economical solution when the time comes for expansion.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.