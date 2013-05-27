Wohl Associates Inc. Now Offering Used Industrial Pasta Machines

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is now selling several industrial pasta machines. This includes pasta extruders, mixers, sheeters, and other types of pasta making equipment from various manufacturers.



Right now Wohl Associates is selling a Lombi double arm pasta dough mixer with a capacity of approx. 50 pounds. This piece of equipment has a stainless steel mixing tank that measures approximately 19" wide x 23" long x 21" deep.



This machine is equipped with double sigma arms for mixing, and castors at its base that allow the machine to be wheeled around a factory. The mixing arms are driven by a 3 phase electric mixer with a stainless steel top hinged lid.



This machine was last used in a ravioli production plant, however it can also be used for other products that have a similar consistency.



Wohl is also selling several ravioli machines that were manufactured by Toresani including the 150mm ravioli machine. This double sheet ravioli machine comes with a 2-up ravioli die and a 3-up ravioli die. It has a stainless steel filling canister and a set of casters on its base.



Other Toresani machines that are for sale here include the SF-300 Mixer/Sheeter, the RR-160 two-up machine with assorted dies, the MR-540 ravioletti machine, a portable 4 punch machine, and a 300mm pasta sheeter.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of used processing and packaging machinery for more than 40 years. They believe in offering reliable equipment, exceptional customer service, and invaluable knowledge to a variety of companies in the processing and packaging industries. Their used inventory of industrial coffee equipment, stainless steel tanks, ribbon blenders and other equipment, provides companies with an economical solution when the time comes to expand.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.