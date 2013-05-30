Wohl Associates Inc. Now Offering Used Tablet Packaging Equipment

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is now selling tablet packaging equipment that can be used by pharmaceutical manufacturers. Equipment brands that can be found in Wohl’s inventory include Accelacota, Dionsa, Burkhard, Stokes, Vector, and Tait.



Wohl Associates currently has one 24” stainless steel coating pan that was manufactured by Stokes (model 900-1-4). This coating pan is currently mounted on a stationary stand. The machine is powered by a variable speed Penta drive and the motor is designed to be explosion proof.



There is also a Stokes stainless steel coating pan at Wohl Associates that has a 48” diameter instead of the 24” diameter. This machine also has a variable speed control and was last used in a vitamin manufacturing operation.



There are 5 identical coating pans for sale here that were manufactured by Vector. These machines are model 1338 and they are all capable of variable speed operation that is enabled by their Toshiba variable frequency inverters. There are operator controls for start/stop and spray gun dwell time. These tablet coating pans are made almost entirely from stainless steel.



Also being sold right now by Wohl Associates are several different tablet deduster machines. There are 4 identical Stokes 900-570 dedusters, a vibrating deduster that was made by Key Industries, and 2 Fette Gratex stainless steel tablet dedusters.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of used processing and packaging machinery for more than 40 years. They believe in offering reliable equipment, exceptional customer service, and invaluable knowledge to a variety of companies in the processing and packaging industries. Their used inventory of industrial coffee roasters, liquid filling machines, colloid mills, and cartoners, provides companies with an economical solution when the time comes for expansion.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line.