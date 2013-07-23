Wohl Associates Inc. Now Reselling Used Vitamin Manufacturing Equipment

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Wohl Associates is now reselling used vitamin manufacturing equipment from their inventory of used and refurbished equipment.



Equipment that can be purchased from Wohl Associates includes encapsulators, capsule fillers, tablet presses, tablet coaters, inspection tables, and other tablet packaging equipment. Right now Wohl Associates has 5 identical stainless steel coating pans that were made by Vector. These used coating pans have a 48” diameter and they all have variable speed frequency meters that were made by Toshiba. Operators can adjust the spray gun dwell time using the control boxes on each machine.



Wohl also has a vitamin tablet coating machine that has a 24” diameter. This coating pan was made by Accelacota and it has an internal spray gun and internal spray nozzle. This coating machine also has a stainless steel perforated chamber and it is mounted on 4 wheels which allow for it to be easily moved around your manufacturing plant. This machine also has an accompanying air handling unit which is also mounted on 4 castor wheels.



Also currently available is one tablet press from Cadmach. This machine can press almost 100,000 “B” tablets per hour. There is a keyed head, dual hoppers, and dual feed frames. This tablet press can handle tablets with a maximum diameter of 16mm, and it is set up to be powered by a 3/60/220 volt electric motor.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of used packaging machinery and coffee equipment for more than 40 years. The management has always believed in maintaining an exceptional level of customer service. They offer reliable used processing and packaging machinery and valuable industry knowledge to all of their clients. Their inventory of refurbished coffee equipment and other packaging machines provides other companies with an economical solution when they are considering expansion.



Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment,



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.