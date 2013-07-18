Wohl Associates Inc Now Selling Additional Used Packaging Machinery for Beverage Companies

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, has added several additional used packaging machines to their inventory that can be used by food and beverage companies.



One of the largest machines is a Fres-Co GL-26 automatic vacuum packaging machine. This machine was designed for use by coffee and tea manufacturing operations as well as products with a similar consistency. The GL-26 can form, fill, and seal up to 40 bags per minute using the continuous vacuum packaging features.



This is one of several used processing and packaging machines that is available for coffee manufacturers through Wohl Associates. Their inventory includes many large industrial coffee roasters from companies like B.F. Gump, Probat, and Wolverine. There are also grinders and granulators from these manufacturers as well as others that can be purchased here.



Wohl Associates also has bottling and labeling machines that are perfect for alcoholic beverage producers. There are many bottle conveyors here that can be used to weave your production line through a busy factory setting. These come in all of the common straight, S, J, and U shapes. These are all made primarily from stainless steel and they are available in sizes that are as large as 26 feet long.



Wohl Associates has a long-standing great reputation as a buyer and seller of used processing and packaging equipment. Their used inventory of stainless steel tanks, vitamin manufacturing equipment, ribbon blenders, cartoners and other used industrial packaging equipment, provides companies with an economical solution when the time comes for expansion.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 45 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.