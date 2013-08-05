Wohl Associates Inc. Now Selling Stainless Steel Tanks and Blenders

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used food processing and packaging machinery industry, is now selling stainless steel tanks and stainless steel blenders from top manufacturers.



The updated list of inventory at Wohl Associates includes several stainless steel tanks of various sizes in addition to several mixers and blenders, including one stainless steel blender that was manufactured by Tri-Clover.



The Tri-Clover blender has a stainless steel top-mounted hopper that has a diameter of approximately 18 inches. This blender is powered by a 10 horsepower electrical motor and it also has a 2 horsepower stainless steel centrifugal pump. The starter for this machine is explosion-proof and the entire setup is mounted on a portable base that has 4 wheels that allow it to be easily moved throughout a factory.



Wohl also has mixers and blenders from top manufacturers like Hamilton, Day, Hobart, Breddo and others. These can be used for a variety of different processing purposes and buyers can select from ribbon mixers, tumbling mixers, sigma blade mixers, V mixers, and double cone mixers.



Wohl Associates also has several used stainless steel tanks that are currently available for purchase. These tanks are all in great condition and can be found here in sizes that range from just a few gallons all of the way up to 4,500 gallons.



This company has several employees that are experts in the used processing and packaging machinery industries. Their knowledge is one of their most valuable assets and if they don’t have the machine that a customer is looking for they are able to go out and find it.



Their pre-owned inventory of used colloid mills, Simplex piston fillers, pouching machines, form/fill/seal equipment, stainless steel jacketed tanks, industrial coffee equipment, used ribbon blenders and other used processing and packaging machinery, provides companies with an economical solution when the time comes for expansion.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 45 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.