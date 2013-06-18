Wohl Associates Inc. Now Selling Used Conveyors for Processing and Packaging Industries

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used food processing and packaging machinery industry, is now selling several used conveyors including bottle conveyors, belt conveyors, and inclined conveyors.



The inventory of bottle conveyors at Wohl includes “J” shaped, “S” shaped, “U” shaped, and straight conveyors.



One of the “J” shaped bottle conveyors that is currently being sold has a straight section that measures 77 inches. The length including the 90 degree corner of the conveyor is approximately 96 inches. The speed of this machine is controlled by an SCR that allows for variable speed control. The engine is less than 1HP, and the conveyor is mounted on stainless steel legs.



Wohl also has an “S” shaped bottle conveyor in their inventory that has an overall length of 108 inches. The straight side of this piece of equipment measures approx. 60 inches and the conveyor has an adjustable height of 36 inches. There is also an “S” shaped conveyor in Wohl’s inventory that is slightly smaller, with an overall length slightly less than 90 inches.



For the larger factories that need to replace their used bottling equipment, Wohl has a 16 ft. stainless steel bottling conveyor that was manufactured by Modular Conveyor Components. This bottle conveyor is mounted on adjustable stainless steel legs and it has its own unscrambling shelf. The conveyor is driven by a .5HP electric motor.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of refurbished food & beverage processing and packaging equipment for more than 40 years. They offer reliable equipment, exceptional customer service, and invaluable knowledge to a variety of companies in the processing and packaging industries.



Their pre-owned inventory of used colloid mills, Simplex piston fillers, pouching machines, form/fill/seal equipment, stainless steel tanks, industrial coffee equipment, used ribbon blenders and other used processing and packaging machinery, provides companies with an economical solution when the time comes for expansion.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.