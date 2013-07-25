Wohl Associates Inc. Now Selling Used Fres-Co Industrial Coffee Equipment

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is now selling used Fres-co industrial coffee equipment for packaging coffee and tea products.



One of Wohl’s largest machines is the Fres-co GL-26 automatic vacuum packaging machine. This is a form, fill, and seal machine that is capable of packaging as many as 40 bags per minute in a typical coffee packaging operation. This machine has a large control panel that stands separately from the rest of the machine, and it is equipped with 3 phase, 60 cycle, 208 volt electrics.



The inventory at Wohl Associates also includes an industrial coffee roaster that was manufactured by B.F. Gump. This gas-fired roaster is fueled using an Ovenpak burner that is flexible in the types of fuel that it can burn. The roasting chamber of this machine has a diameter of approximately 44 inches. There is also a stand-alone cooler that can be purchased with this piece of equipment. The cooler is made by Stirflex and has an approximate diameter of 66 inches.



Other used coffee equipment that can be purchased through Wohl Associates includes grinders and granulizers from trusted brands like Modern Process Equipment. Wohl currently has a an 888 model granulizer/grinder from Modern Process Equipment that can process up to 4,000 pounds of coffee product in one hour.



Wohl Associates has been a trusted supplier of used processing and packaging machinery for 45 years. They believe in offering reliable equipment, exceptional customer service, and invaluable knowledge to a variety of companies in the processing and packaging industries. Their used inventory of industrial coffee equipment, colloid mills, cartoners, vitamin manufacturing equipment and other machines, provides companies with an economical solution when the time comes for expansion.



