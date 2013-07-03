Wohl Associates Inc. Now Selling Used Industrial Coffee Packaging Equipment

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and food packaging machinery industry, is now selling used industrial coffee equipment from Key-Pak and Maisa.



The Key-Pak V-200 BSP Form/Fill/Seal machine is a single tube packaging machine that is equipped with a Durant Systems 6450 digital control panel. This machine has one auger head with an agitated hopper. The hopper has a Leveltek device and a separate control panel that is used for the filling head. This form/fill/seal machine also has an electric eye and coder for finishing the packaging and labeling.



Wohl Associates currently has a Maisa EC12B tea bagging machine that is capable of packaging up to 120 envelopes of tea per minute. The machine uses a tag and string feed system for packaging. The EC12B is capable of making the basic tea bags as well as putting them into individual envelopes. A 220 volt electrical source is needed to power the machine.



Other industrial coffee equipment is available through Wohl Associates which ranges from roasters and processing equipment to coffee packaging and form/fill/seal machines. There are several pieces of equipment from Modern Process Equipment in Wohl’s inventory including an 888 model grinder that is capable of processing up to 4,000 pounds of coffee per hour.



Other notable coffee equipment brands that can be purchased here include Fresco, IMA, B.F. Gump, Probat, and Rotorex.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of used processing and packaging machinery for more than 40 years. Their used inventory of industrial coffee roasters, stainless steel tanks, ribbon blenders and other equipment, provides companies with an economical solution when the time comes for expansion.



Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service with a large inventory that includes cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.