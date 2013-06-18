Wohl Associates Inc. Now Selling Used Pharmaceutical Equipment

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging industries, is now selling used pharmaceutical equipment that can be used by production facilities in many different sectors of the industry. The inventory at Wohl Associates includes stainless steel coating pans, pouching and encapsulating machines, mixers, form/fill/seal machines and more.



Wohl is constantly acquiring new machinery in order to maintain a selection of equipment from a wide range of manufacturers. Used pharmaceutical equipment can be purchased by leading manufacturers including Waldner, Stokes, Burkhard, Accelacota, Cozzoli, King and many others.



There is a 48” diameter Stokes stainless steel coating pan that is currently available for purchase through Wohl Associates. This machine has a variable speed control that allows for an ideal layer of even coating. This particular piece of machinery was last used in a vitamin production operation.



Another piece of pharmaceutical equipment that is expected to sell quickly is a large tablet inspection belt that was made by King. This machine has a 5.5 inch wide conveyor belt that measures approx. 78 inches in total length. It is powered by a 60 cycle, 110 volt electric motor, and it is mounted on 4 casters that allow for portability.



Wohl Associates Inc also buys and sells equipment for use in food processing and packaging operations. The equipment that can be found here includes bakery equipment, labelers, form/fill/seal machines, plastics equipment, ribbon blenders, stainless steel kettles and tanks, and equipment for the coffee production industry.



In addition to buying and selling processing and packaging machinery, Wohl Associates also does appraisals for many different types of equipment. The owners and staff at Wohl Associates have gained in-depth knowledge of used pharmaceutical equipment and other kinds of machinery to fit any customer’s needs. This knowledge can be extremely helpful to business owners who are searching to acquire equipment to use in their facilities.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.