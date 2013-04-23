Wohl Associates Inc. Offering Used Coffee Equipment for Product Packaging

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Wohl Associates is now selling several pieces of used coffee equipment that are suitable for use by manufacturers in the coffee production industry. One machine newly added to their inventory is a Fres-Co GL-26 Automatic Vacuum Packaging Machine.



The vacuum packing machine is capable of forming and filling coffee bags, as well as sealing them at a rate of approx. 40 bags per minute. The machine uses a 208 volt electrical connection and has a large control panel that is built into a separately housed electrical unit.



The GL-26 is made by Fres-Co; an AIB Gold Standard Certified manufacturer of packaging and industrial equipment.



Wohl’s inventory also includes several other pieces of used coffee equipment that can be used by manufacturers. This includes the All-Fill Dual Head Automatic Auger Filling Machine and the Universal Packaging Sbom-Vac Form/Fill/Seal, Auger Head. The Universal Packaging Sbom/Vac machine is currently set up to form, fill, and seal 12 oz. coffee bags. Other sizes can be accommodated with a change of parts.



In addition to coffee equipment, roasters and grinders - Wohl Associates also has a large inventory of feeders, wrappers, granulators, bakery equipment, labelers, blowers and fans, and other used packaging machinery for various industries.



Wohl Associates has been a supplier of used packaging machinery and coffee equipment for more than 40 years. They believe in offering reliable equipment, exceptional customer service, and invaluable knowledge to a variety of companies in the packaging industries. Their used inventory of coffee equipment and other industrial packaging machines provides other companies with an economical solution when the time comes to expand.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment,



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.