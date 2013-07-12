Wohl Associates Inc. Provides Food Processing Industry with High Quality Pre-Owned Equipment

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Wohl Associates Inc., a leading packaging and processing machine supplier, now offers a diverse range of quality pre-owned equipment for the food processing industry. They have expanded their depth of inventory to include used equipment for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and chemical industries as well.



Wohl sells buys and sells used equipment in single pieces as well as in bulk. Therefore manufacturers can acquire machinery from their inventory whether they are looking for just a single piece of equipment or an entire fleet of machines.



Known primarily as a leading food processing equipment supplier, Wohl has many types of machines that food manufacturers require to run their production lines. Pasta machines, mixers, blenders, conveyors, crushers and vacuum seal machines are now available to purchase.



Besides supplying machinery, Wohl Associates has also become one of the leading buyers of food processing equipment. When a customer contacts Wohl Associates looking for a particular machine and model, Wohl can reach out to their network and acquire that equipment on behalf of the customer.



“We pride ourselves in maintaining long-standing relationships with our customers. Wohl Associates recognizes the need to treat each customer on an individual basis and we are certain that you will be rewarded with professional and favorable results,” a company spokesperson guarantees.



The company's inventory is constantly updated with new inventory. They company are now offering attractive deals on used machinery for other industries including pharmaceutical, chemical, packaging, refractory and carbon products, cosmetic manufacturing equipment, amongst others.



