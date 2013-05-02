Wohl Associates Inc.'s Stainless Steel Tank Inventory Reaches 100 Tanks

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Wohl Associates has acquired an inventory of more than 100 used stainless steel tanks that are now for sale. Many of these tanks have come from production operations that have either gone out of business or made the decision to upgrade to higher capacity tanks.



There are several tanks available in the most common capacity sizes including 30 gallons, 50 gallons, 100 gallons, 150 gallons, 200 gallons, and 300 gallons. Wohl Associates also has many tanks with a capacity of 1,000 gallons or more.



The 1,500 Gallon APV Crepaco Steel Jacketed Agitated Processor is rated to 75 PSI and 350 deg. Fahrenheit. This tank has a bottom discharge outlet and a hinged lid. There is also a stainless steel ladder that is attached to the outside of the tank.



The interior of the tank has a diameter of 84 inches and a depth of 72 inches. Inside there is a twin CIP spray ball assembly and internal stainless steel baffles. The CIP (clean in place) spray ball assembly is ideal for a large tank like this because it can be cleaned without removal or hassle.



Wohl Associates currently has more than ten 50 gallon stainless steel tanks that can be used in a variety of production industries. These include a 50 gallon Hamilton Hemispherical Kettle that has an air mixer mounted on top of it. This tank is made from 316 stainless steel and measures approximately 30 inches in diameter and 24 inches deep.



The air mixer that is mounted on this machine is manufactured by Mixmore. This air mixer has a steel shaft that measures approx. 23 inches and the propeller has a diameter of 12 inches.



Wohl Associates is a family run business that has been a trusted supplier of used food packaging machinery for more than 40 years. This company provides stainless steel tanks and refurbished machines for production in many industries including food processing, snack food, coffee production, chemical manufacturing, plastics, the oil and fat industries, and an infinite list of other industries as well.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, stainless steel kettles, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.