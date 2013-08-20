Wohl Associates Is Now Selling Used Industrial Coffee Equipment from Fresco

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industries, is now selling used industrial coffee equipment from Fresco. The inventory at Wohl now includes coffee roasting and packaging machines that can be suitable for both small and large coffee production facilities.



The current inventory includes a Fresco GL-26 automatic vacuum packaging machine, a Fresco GL-9 vacuum packaging machine, and a Fresco continuous filling system. These machines are all in great pre-owned condition and available for purchase in the Wohl Associates inventory.



The GL-26 vacuum packaging machine is capable of processing 40 bags per minute. This includes the forming, filling, and sealing coffee bags. This machine is slightly larger than the GL-9 and it also has a fully separated electrical control panel for operation.



The continuous filling machine that Wohl is currently selling is set up for brick or soft pack bags. Features of this machine include overhead vibratory hoppers, a 21-position indexing weight table, a large control panel with 3 doors, and continuous filling capabilities.



Wohl also has used industrial coffee production machines from BF Gump, Modern Process Equipment, Hayssen, and Rovema. The equipment ranges from small industrial roasters to large form, fill, and seal machines like the Fresco Gl-26 that can package up to 2,400 bags of coffee per hour.



If Wohl Associates doesn’t have the ideal machine for an operation already in their inventory, they will go out and find it. This company has been in business for 45 years now and their connections are extensive in several different processing and packaging industries. Their specialties include food and beverage sectors such as the coffee production industry, as well as the chemical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The full inventory can be viewed on the website - http://www.wohlassociates.com/



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 45 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.