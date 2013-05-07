Wohl Associates Now Offering 300 Gallon B & G Stainless Steel Tote Tank for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is now offering a used 300 gallon portable tote tank for sale that was manufactured by B&G. This model of cylindrical tank is unique because it is also considered to be a tote tank that can easily be moved.



The base of the tote has been specifically built so that is can be lifted with a forklift, and the entire tank and stand rest on top of 4 heavy duty casters that allow the tank to be quickly moved.



This stainless steel tank has a cone-shaped bottom that provides approx. 27 inches of depth when measured from the top of the tank to the bottom of the cone.



The straight edge along the base of the tote (where the forklift arms can be placed for lifting) measures 36 inches. The inside of the stainless steel tank measures approx. 45 inches and the center discharge at the bottom of the tank measures approx. 8 inches.



This tank can be used for a wide variety of purposes in the food and beverage processing industries. The portability of this tank separates it from many of the other stationary stainless steel tanks that are available on the market.



Wohl Associates is also offing a set of 3 Clawson 300 Gallon Stainless Steel Stackable Totes. Unlike the cylindrical tote from B&G that is discussed above, these totes were manufactured in the traditional square shape. This shape makes the steel totes easier to move and store, and it also increases the amount of product that can be stored in a certain amount of space.



The 300 gallon Clawson tanks measure approx. 42” x 46” on the sides, and they stand approx. 43” high. The top of the tote has a center opening with a diameter of approx. 24”.



Wohl Associates has a large inventory that consists of more than 1,000 used stainless steel tanks and production packaging machines. This selection includes used snack food equipment, tablet packaging equipment, pharmaceutical equipment, piston fillers, bottle labeling machines, form/fill/seal equipment, and even entire assembly lines and full production plants. The Wohl Associates website reads; “We will purchase an individual machine to a complete line or even a complete facility, including real estate”.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has been a family owned and operated business for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers. They recognize the need to treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/