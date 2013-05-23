Wohl Associates Now Offering B.F. Gump Industrial Coffee Roaster for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is now offering one used industrial coffee roaster for sale that was manufactured by B.F. Gump. This batch type gas fired coffee roaster is equipped with a top-mounted hopper, an “Ovenpak” gas burner, and a Stirflex cooler & blower that can be purchased along with the roaster.



The Ovenpak gas burner requires a low pressure gas to be operated and it can be fueled using virtually any type of clean fuel gas. The burner is also designed to omit low levels of NOx gases.



The cylindrical body measures approx. 44 inches in diameter. The Stirflex blower that can be supplied along with the roaster measures approx. 66 inches in diameter.



Wohl Associates also has an IMA C-2000 Tea Bagger that has envelope and carton packaging features. The machine is currently set up to package Kroger brand tea bags that measure approximately 20mm x 58mm. Bags were previously packaged into cartons of 16, 48, and 100 tea bags. The IMA C-2000 also has string and tag packaging features.



This piece of industrial coffee equipment was last used in a major coffee/tea packaging facility. Other sizes of envelopes and cartons can likely be accommodated with a small change of parts. The staff at Wohl Associates has extensive knowledge in the industrial packaging machinery industry and they will be happy to discuss the details of this machine in order to find out if this will suit the needs of a particular coffee/tea production operation.



Wohl Associates is currently selling several other pieces of used packaging machinery for the industrial coffee and tea production industries. This includes coffee granulizers, pneumatic scale coffee packaging equipment, industrial coffee roasters, vacuum packaging machines, and form/fill/seal machines. Wohl Associates is capable of supplying new and expanding coffee companies with all of the packaging machinery that they need in order to take their product from the roasting phase right through the final stages of the packaging process.



