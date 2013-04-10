Wohl Associates Now Offering Used Charlotte 75 HP Inline Colloid Mill for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a leading used processing and packaging equipment dealer, is now offering a used Charlotte 75 HP inline colloid mill model G-75 for sale. Tagged with an item number of L1144, this colloid mill has been inspected and can now be purchased online.



This Charlotte chemicolloid mill is constructed of type 316 stainless steel. It has an approximately 1 to ½ inch diameter inlet and outlet port. The machines sit on a common base with a 75HP 3/60/230-460 TEFC motor.



A Wohl representative said, “Colloid mills use a high speed rotor to emulsify or disperse lotions, creams, sauces, and oils. These high-speed mills can be used to process a variety of products from ketchup and mayonnaise to greases and lubricants.”



Other colloid mills and homogenizers sold on the site include models from APV/Crepaco, Cornell Machine Company, FRYMA, Gifford-Wood, Greerco, IKA, Premier, Silverson, Sonic and Waukesha. They stock both inline colloid mills and batch type colloid mills. These units connect to product explosion proof as well as piping colloid mills.



Wohl constantly invests in its inventory to ensure the largest selection of used equipment for the pharmaceutical, food, chemical and cosmetic industries. With more than 40 years of experience the company not only buys and sells used equipment, but also can do trades when appropriate.



In addition to their primary dealer activities, they also specialize in appraising processing and packaging equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic as well as all other related industries. They do appraisals for all size businesses from the smallest packaging plant to the largest facility where both machinery and real estate need to be appraised.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has been a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with their customers. They recognize the need to treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service.



To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.