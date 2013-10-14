Wohl Associates Now Offers Exceptionally Functional Used Packaging Machinery to Customers

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging industry, is now offering used packaging machinery for sale that is in great condition. This includes an Anderson PP-8006 pump placer with a conveyor and an Allan Bradley panel view 550 PLC controller. It is rated up to 150 units per minute depending upon the container capacity and dispensing pump.



While discussing the inventory of packaging machinery, a representative of Wohl Associates stated, “We sell different types of used packaging equipment including filling, capping, labeling, cartoning, wrapping & bundling equipment, case packaging, induction sealers, sleeving equipment and other tamper evident packaging equipment. Wohl Associates’ inventory includes used Axon sleevers and PDC sleevers/neck banders as well as used induction sealers by Automate Technologies, Pillar, Enercon and Lepel. Whatever your packaging needs, Wohl can provide quality pre-owned packaging equipment to package your goods for sale.”



Apart from packaging machinery, Wohl Associates also deals in a wide range of used inventories that include Pasta Machines, Bakery Equipment, Cartoners, Disolvers, Feeders, and many more. Wohl Associates offers all of its products at the lowest possible cost and hence, it has become a reliable organization.



Wohl Associates also offers a wide variety of pharmaceutical equipment at reasonable prices. The pharmaceutical equipment can be used for manufacturing and lab work. The company also assists customers who want to sell their machinery. In addition to this, Wohl Associates has Accelacota coating pans, Stokes coating pans and Vector coating pans in their inventory.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 45 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com or call (631) 244-7979.