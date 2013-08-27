Wohl Associates Now Offers High Performing and Trustworthy Used Packaging Machinery

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Wohl Associates Inc. is now offering high performing and trustworthy used packaging machinery to business owners and processing/packaging operations. They have been one of the most reputable brands in the pre-owned processing and packaging machinery industries for the last 45 years. This company provides optimal performing pre-owned machines to clients in the food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries, saving them huge operational costs.



They continue to add quality pre-owned equipment to their inventory while providing the most competitive prices to their clients. Their selection of top-quality used machinery helps everyone from small businesses to big manufacturers in getting maximum benefits while taking on minimal costs.



All of their packaging machinery comes from quality manufacturers and is in great condition – providing long-lasting benefits to their clients. Pre-owned machines from their inventory are viable options that not only save money, but also decrease down-time as they are readily available without any wait.



Their selection of used machinery allows companies with small budgets to purchase equipment at below-market rates. These high performing machines are available at a lower cost and they help packaging companies to substantially reduce investment while minimizing strains on their cash flow.



Being a specialist in equipment procurement, Wohl Associates provides everything from single machines to full lines and entire plants to their clients. They continuously strive to provide the best service and equipment to their buyers at competitive prices. The inventory here is well complimented by their trusted services and this is what makes them one of the best companies in their business.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has been a family-owned and operated business for over 45 years. They have earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, exceptional customer service and invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned processing and packaging machinery industries. They are also interested in purchasing available surplus machinery for any of the industries that they serve. They can purchase an individual machine to a complete line, or even a complete facility, including real estate.



To learn more about them, please visit: http://www.wohlassociates.com



Contact Address

Wohl Associates, Inc

50 Floyd's Run,

Bohemia, NY 11716

Tel: 631-244-7979

Fax: 631-244-6987

Email: info@wohlassociates.com