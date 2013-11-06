Wohl Associates Now Selling Used Pressure Sensitive Labelers

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a leading dealer of used processing and packaging machinery, is announcing the addition of used pressure sensitive labelers to its full spectrum of available products. Customers can view the current inventory of this newly added product line by visiting the company's website: http://www.wohlassociates.com/used-labelers.html.



Wohl Associates has an in-depth and diverse sampling of used pressure sensitive labelers that can meet the labeling needs of a variety of businesses. Included in the company's inventory are the:



* Accraply 4000 -- HV SS Auto Pressure Sensitive Labeler -- Designed for labeling small pharmaceutical-type vials, this machine includes variable speed controls, a worm infeed and a two-inch wide plastic tabletop conveyor chain. The machine operates on 60 cycle, 115 volt electrics.



* CVC -- 300 II Stainless Steel Pressure Sensitive Spot-Wrap Around Labeler -- featuring a hand-held controller, casters for easy movability, and a manufacturer rating of up to 200 bottles per minute. The machine utilizes single phase 50-60 cycle, 110 volt electrics.



* Universal Front & Back Pressure Sensitive Labeling Machine -- featuring casters for portability, a top hold down belt for stabilizing taller containers, and a six-inch table top conveyor chain.



Other products included in Wohl Associates' used pressure sensitive labeler inventory include the Avery Automatic Pressure Sensitive Labeler for Lipstick, the Fasson Tabletop Pressure Sensitive Labeler and the Accraply Front, Back and Wrap Around Pressure Sensitive Labeling Machine. The company also has an Advent 300 Pressure Sensitive Labeler that is in great condition and capable of labeling round containers from one ounce to one gallon.



Price quotes on each of the above products are available through Wohl Associates' website. The family-owned company, serving customers for more than 40 years, is continually adding to its inventory; therefore, customers are encouraged to call if they do not see their preferred product. For additional information on these or any of Wohl Associates’ used pressure sensitive labelers or its other processing and packaging machinery, please visit http://www.wohlassociates.com or call (631) 244-7979.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment.



Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.