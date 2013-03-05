Wohl Associates Offers a Used 36 In. Diameter Garvey Rotary Stainless Steel Unscrambling Accumulating Table

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, has announced the availability of a used 36 in. diameter Garvey rotary stainless steel unscrambling accumulating table. With a stainless steel shelf and stainless steel cabinetry, this unscrambling table is driven by a fractional HP electric motor with a Boston gear ratiopak and has a variable speed control.



The family-owned and operated business offers used rotary unscrambling tables and accumulating tables at competitive prices. The unscrambling tables are used to orient or feed bottles on a production line. The company offers unscramblers and rotary indexing tables in a variety of sizes including 36-inch rotary tables (36” diameter), 40 inch rotary tables (40” diameter) and 48 inch rotary tables. It stocks automatic plastic bottle unscramblers from Omega, Pace, Kalish and many more top manufacturers.



Apart from offering pre-owned unscrambling tables, the industry leaders in used machinery also offers used tablet packaging equipment for all stages of tablet manufacturing for vitamin, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical tablet manufacturing.



The inventory includes used tablet dedusters, used capsule polishers, used coating pans, tablet inspection belts and more. The inventory coating pans include used Accelacota coating plans, Stokes coating pans and Vector coating pans.



The company constantly invests in its inventory to ensure the largest selection of used equipment for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical industries. With more than 40 years of service, they are a proven leader in this marketplace. They have earned the reputation of a trusted leader offering quality equipment, exceptional customer service and invaluable knowledge in the pre-owed processing and packaging machinery industries.



Wohl Associates has been a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years.