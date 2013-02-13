Wohl Associates Offers New Packaging Machinery Including Pressure Sensitive Labelers

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Wohl Associates is well known in the used packaging machinery industry for offering quality pre-owned equipment in perfect working condition. They have announced new packaging machinery that includes pressure sensitive labelers. Customers can choose from a wide range of used packaging equipment such as Axon sleevers, induction sealers, bundlers, vacuum packagers, and more.



There is huge demand for used packaging machinery and pre-owned equipment is considered ideal for businesses with low budgets. Wohl Associates assures that each unit they sell has been hand checked before being added to their inventory.



One pressure sensitive labeler is the Quadrel Labeler. It has an automatic front and back pressure sensitive labeling unit for quick and clean performance. This machine meets Wohl Associates’ strict quality requirements and is available at an attractively low price on their website.



Equipped with dual labeling heads, this labeler can print to meet a client’s specifications. Whether it labeling bottles or beauty care products, everything moves quickly with the Quadrel "Moduline" Front & Back Pressure Sensitive Labeler. This used labeler is mounted on a stainless steel portable base with casters and has variable speeds to meet production requirements.



A Wohl Associates representative says “We are proud to offer our client’s quality used packaging machinery which will do the job at a more reasonable price. We purchase single units as well as entire production lines to continually increase our inventory.”



Wohl Associates also specializes in providing appraisals for clients. Whether they need an appraisal for insurance reasons, buyouts, loans or mergers and amalgamation, Wohl Associates can assist with a qualified appraisal. They provide appraisals for both large and small facilities and can structure the appraisal either on itemized equipment basis or as a general lump sum, depending on the client’s needs.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory ranging including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.