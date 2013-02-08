Wohl Associates Offers Ribbon Blenders and Patterson Kelley v Blenders for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Wohl Associates, the leading dealer in used machinery, packaging and processing industry, now offers new used ribbon blenders and Patterson Kelley V blenders. These units are designed for powerful mixing and agitating. These new additions are an example of Wohl Associates commitment to continually offer their customers the widest selection of pre-owned equipment. They also carry unscrambling tables, cartoners, pasta machines, Simplex piston fillers and more.



The Jones Superior Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Double Ribbon Blender is one of their new units recently added. This ribbon blender is 112 cubic feet and comes with a center bottom discharge for quick evacuating. It’s powered by a 40 HP volt motor and offers a speed reducer for varied speeds of mixing. Double rotating ribbon blades create a quick and efficient blend of contents.



The Patterson Kelley Stainless V Blender is another new addition to Wohl Associates’ ever growing inventory of used machinery. It is called a V blender due to the shape of the tank coming to a point at the bottom. This unit is equipped with an intensifier bar that is powered by a 1.5 HP volt motor. The butterfly style discharge valve helps for quick removal of the contents. V blenders are commonly used in the food industry to blend large amounts of grains, powders, spices and more.



The family-owned and operated business has been around for over 40 years and has earned the reputation as a trusted dealer offering quality equipment, exceptional customer service and invaluable knowledge of pre-owned processing and packaging industry.



They purchase individual machines or even complete lines of used equipment and sells them to other businesses at market prices. The company constantly invests in its inventory to ensure they have the largest selection of used equipment for all industries.



