Wohl Associates Offers Used Anderson Pump Placing Machines & Screw Capping Packaging Equipment for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a trusted leader in the used processing and packaging machinery industry, is offering a refurbished Anderson Pump Placing and Screw Capping System for sale. The features of this used packaging machine include a pump/sprayer automatic sorter, pump placer and over capper, and screw capper with vibratory bowl feeder. This equipment has previously been used as machinery to package nasal decongestant spray bottles.



Other used packaging equipment by Anderson includes an Anderson PP-8006 Pump Placer with Conveyor and the Anderson Rotary Pump Placing System w/sorter and elevator.



While discussing the used packaging machinery, a representative of the company stated, “We sell many different types of used packaging equipment including filling, capping, labeling, cartoning, wrapping & bundling equipment. Case packaging, induction sealers, sleeving equipment and other tamper evident packaging equipment, etc. too are sold by us,” he concluded.



Wohl Associates’ inventory also includes used AXON sleevers and PDC sleevers/neck banders, as well as used induction sealers by Automate Technologies, Pillar, Enercon and Lepel. Wohl provides quality pre-owned packaging equipment to new and expanding businesses in the manufacturing sector, allowing them to efficiently package goods for sale and acquiring the equipment at more affordable prices.



Wohl Associates constantly invests in new inventory in order to provide a wide selection of refurbished packaging machinery for various industries including food production, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. Additional inventory at the company includes agitators, blanchers, candy equipment, dairy equipment, stainless steel tanks and more.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has been a family owned and operated business for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers. They recognize the need to treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/



Contact Details:

Wohl Associates, Inc

50 Floyd's Run,

Bohemia, NY 11716