Wohl Associates Purchases Additional Cartoners and Ribbon Blenders Now for Sale on Website

Ribbon blenders are used in many fields such as ethnic food manufacturing, meat processing & packing and oil & fat industries. These pre-owned units from Wohl Associates are guaranteed to arrive in working condition and match the specifications of the machine as described on their website.



The Scott Stainless Double Ribbon Blender is a large unit capable of blending up to 100 Cu.Ft of product. This particular ribbon blender was used in the production of soap and other sanitation liquids. It’s equipped with centrifugal fluid coupling for dead loads and a sanitary packing gland seal. This stainless ribbon blender has been designed to produce sanitary products that have not been contaminated by outside materials.



Wohl currently also offers over 30 different cartoners and continue to add new pre-owned units to their inventory regularly. Horizontal, tucked, folded and glued cartoners are available from companies such as Bivans, Cam, Econocorp, Superior and more. Cartoners greatly increase the speed of production with some units producing up to 50 cartons a minute.



With more than 40 years of service, Wohl Associates is a proven leader in this marketplace. Surplus machinery from factories and local businesses are renovated and offered to the public on their website.



