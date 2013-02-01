Wohl Associates Unveils Additional Unscrambling Tables for Immediate Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Wohl Associates, a leading dealer in the used packaging, processing and machinery industry, unveils new unscrambling tables for sale on their website. As a respected family-owned business of over 40 years, they work to satisfy their customers with quality pre-owned machinery at fair market prices. They now carry over 45 individual used accumulating tables and rotary tables available for immediate purchase.



Unscrambling tables are used to orient or feed bottles through a production line. Wohl Associates offers unscrambling tables from top brands including Cozzoli, Omega, Laughlin, Pace, Garvey, Kaps-all and more.



The Garvey Rotary Stainless Steel Unscrambling – Accumulating Table is one of many unscrambling tables available through Wohl Associates. This unit is driven by a fractional HP electric motor with a Boston gear ratiopak variable speed controller. The 36 inch diameter steel rotary table gently organizes bottles into a line for use in the productions.



Along with buying, selling and trading used machinery, Wohl specializes in appraising packaging and processing equipment. Depending on the client’s requirements, Wohl can prepare appraisals for both small and large facilities.



Whether an appraisal is needed for insurance reasons, buyouts, loans, or for mergers or acquisitions, Wohl can assist with a qualified appraisal to fit any need. With over 40 years of service, they are a proven leader in this marketplace.



With these new unscrambling tables for sale it demonstrates how Wohl Associates continuously invests in their inventory to provide a wide selection of products to their customers. If they do not have it, Wohl will conduct extensive research to find the equipment needed.



All used unscrambling tables, colloid mills, cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks and over a thousand more pieces of used machinery are inspected to validate they are perfect working order.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates has been a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers. They recognize the need to treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/