Wolf Academy Fitness Announces Availability of Custom Training

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Custom Individualized Personal Training in Boise Idaho — Today on the live Skype event, Wolf Academy Fitness announced immediate availability of Custom Individualized Personal Training in Boise Idaho, enabling individuals who need help on learning how to quickly increase their fitness using cutting edge scientifically proven weight loss and exercise techniques. Individuals are also able to seek information related to nutrition consulting in conjunction with the exercise routine to quickly boost exercise performance. Self-defense and martial arts are also taught to have whole body functional strength to increase the ease of daily life activities.



“This is a life changing fitness training program for everyone who needs it,” said Mr. Wolf, Personal Trainer and Taekwondo Instructor at Wolf Academy Fitness.



Positive Customer Impact

Many customers have already benefited from choosing Custom Individualized Personal Training in Boise Idaho. Sarah K., an Office Manager, recently began a training program with the goal of running in a 5K race and to increase her daily fitness levels. Sarah K. also began learning effective street self-defense to protect her if necessary from an attacker. Custom Individualized Personal Training in Boise Idaho will enable Sarah K. to benefit from the use of the scientifically proven and functional training provided by seasoned personal trainer and martial arts instructor who have taught hundreds of students from white to black belt.



“This has really increased my self esteem and body image,” said Matt;



Custom Individualized Personal Training in Boise Idaho Availability



Custom Individualized Personal Training in Boise Idaho is service driven by customer feedback and needs and is part of Wolf Academy Fitness’s commitment to deliver the latest scientific fitness training in one convenient package. Custom Individualized Personal Training in Boise Idaho is available for immediately and the training can be conducted at any location one chooses. The benefit of this training is the one on one individualized focus at the appointment time people choose with the location being at their home, office, park, or any place of their choice. https://www.facebook.com/WolfAcademyFitness



About Wolf Academy Fitness

Founded in 2010, Wolf Academy Fitness is the local leader in individual personal training. The company offers a wide range of services and training packages designed to individuals or groups. Private Taekwondo classes available.



Wolf Academy Fitness and Custom Individualized Personal Training in Boise Idaho are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Wolf Academy Fitness in the United States and/or other countries.



The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information, press only:



PR C. Wolf

208-391-3481

850Fitness@Gmail.com

3845 N. Cole Rd Boise Id. 83704



For more information on Custom Individualized Personal Training in Boise Idaho:

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