Seo Experts

Woman Injured Because Cold Stuff Isn't Supposed to Burst Into Flames

North Miami woman gets injured by appliance and gets stonewalled by retailer to pay her medical expenses.

 

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- What’s worse than waking up in the morning from a good night’s sleep to the smell of smoke coming from your kitchen? Witnessing your mini-fridge on fire. That’s what one North Miami resident said to have happened to her in her home in Sunny Isles.

“Why should my medical expenses go unpaid because of a defective unit?” said Marina Kushner, an author. Kushner suffered from smoke inhalation and burns. Now she wants a compensation for her medical expenses. But receiving that is not going to be simple.

Kushner’s trouble began on August 27, 2011, after she purchased a Black & Decker 1.7 mini-refrigerator for $49 from the Walmart in North Miami Beach. She’d used it only for 2 weeks before this unit flamed up and caused her to be injured. “I was shock,” Kushner says, “I didn’t know that refrigerators can be dangerous. If I wasn’t home to stop the fire, I would lose everything.”

Kushner went to small claims court to sue Walmart for $5,000 to cover her medical expenses. Small claims court is designed to be a quick, inexpensive way to settle lesser legal disputes. However, after 15 months being tied up by Walmart’s lawyers, the case drags on. “Walmart offered me $250 to settle, which I found offensive. Who knew such a small claims court case would be treated like such a big deal” Kushner said.

Kushner has now been requested to appear for a deposition. “Walmart is wasting time and money—both their own and mine, but I am not going to give up,” Kushner said as she continues to struggle with the flashbacks of that day.

This isn’t the first time a Black & Decker appliance had caught on fire. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, it announced to recall of 67,000 Black & Decker chest freezers over a potential fire hazard. The Black & Decker brand freezers were sold exclusively at Walmart from January 2010 through September 2010.

Contact: Marina Kushner
Telephone: 305-814-2088
Case No.: 2012-40-SP-24
Email: BurnedbyFrig@xemaps.com

Source: Seo Experts
Posted Thursday, March 07, 2013 at 2:21 PM CST - Permalink

 