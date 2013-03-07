Woman Who Grew Up in Mormon Polygamist Community to Speak out on Internet Radio

St. Johns, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Imagine being born into a fundamentalist, polygamist commune, spending your childhood in fear of the outside world.



Victoria Reynolds grew up in a small, Mormon polygamist community and knew it was wrong. At 17, she escaped – penniless, naïve and desperate for freedom. On the evening of Friday, March 8, she will share her story on the God Discussion show hosted on Blog Talk Radio.



Now a much sought-after speaker on personal development and inner transformation, Victoria lives with her husband and two children in California. She is the author of Transcending Fear and a founding member of Sound Choices Coalition and the Child Friendly Faith Project.



The show begins at 6:00 PM Pacific / 9 PM Eastern. Details are here: http://www.goddiscussion.net/2013/02/28/an-evening-of-mormon-stories-you-may-have-never-heard-friday-march-8-2013/



Also joining the show is Joseph Rinaldo, author of A Mormon Massacre. His fiction piece explores the Sept. 11, 1875, Mountain Meadows massacre and how his protagonist, whose family tree took root in Mountain Meadows, deals with his anger over what has been described as the largest mass slaughter of Americans by Americans until the Oklahoma City bombing, excluding the Civil War.



Callers are welcome and can call into the show toll-free.



About The God Discussion Show

The God Discussion show (http://www.goddiscussion.net/about/) is an Internet talk show addressing numerous and sometimes controversial issues involving religious believe and non-belief. It began airing from Arizona in August 2009 and has featured famous and not-so-famous guests.



CONTACT:

Deborah Beeksma

GodDiscussion.net

http://www.goddiscussion.net

Telephone: (928) 368-7800

Email: sitemanager@goddiscussion.com