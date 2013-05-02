Wombat Servers Launch New Website and New Products as They Become Australia's Number One Minecraft Host

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Minecraft is something of an online phenomenon. With low resolution graphics and simple gameplay mechanics it’s logic flies in the face of the traditional assumptions and direction of gaming, yet its fans have created a passionate cultural movement around the game. In order to play, users must access a server, and many keen players end up creating their own Minecraft servers on which to play with their friends and better control their environment. Wombat Servers is the industry leader in Australian Minecraft hosting and has just expanded its range of services to include other popular multiplayer online games.



The company, who previously only allowed players to buy an Australian Minecraft server, now has servers available for popular games like Counter Strike and Counter Strike: Global Offensive, as well as Team Fortress and Team Fortress 2. The servers allow users to customize the environment, control the stipulations and moderate access, vastly improving the experience over traditional hosting.



Wombat Servers have accompanied this new range of services with a brand new website offering increased, intuitive functionality and better product displays, with renewed packages and special offers. The site also offers Team Speak and Web Hosting solutions, so that loyal customers can find everything they need in one place.



A spokesperson for Wombat Servers explained, “The new overhaul of both our web presence and our service capacity comes at the behest of our users, who have surprised us with the viral nature in which our products have been recommended among passionate users who have transferred to our service because it offers the best uptime at the most competitive rates. There are plenty of online games that Australians wish to play besides Minecraft and now we can support a lot of those too, so it’s an exciting time for us. We’ve become a darling of the online gaming community and we want that good will to continue.”



Wombat Servers is a 100% Australian owned and operated server host, specializing in Minecraft, TeamSpeak and web hosting solutions. They offer enterprise-level game & web hosting, as well as global domain names at realistic prices. With a proven network, 24/7 support and SLA guarantee, their #1 aim is to please their customers. For more information, please visit: https://wombatservers.com.au/