WombatServers.com.au Expands Its Minecraft Hosting Services, Now Offers Brisbane Minecraft Servers

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Wombat Servers, a leading Australian company which provides gaming servers equipped with enterprise-grade hardware, has recently announced that they have expanded their services by offering servers in Brisbane.



The company believes that expansion further into Australia is essential; additional locations allow players around the country to access high quality gameplay. In addition, the open world game Minecraft has sold over 33 million copies across all platforms and gaming critics are saying it still hasn’t reached its peak.



Wombat Servers is offering 8 different Minecraft hosting packages, which vary according to the available RAM of each server. The company assures that the quality of gaming will not be compromised because of unnecessary lagging or disconnections.



Wombat Servers further added that the new Brisbane Minecraft servers are equipped with the same supreme quality hardware and will offer the exact same services provided in Sydney, which made them the most popular Australian Minecraft host.



Apart from Sydney Minecraft servers, the company also provides TeamSpeak 3 servers (in both Sydney and Brisbane) and other game hosting services for Team Fortress 2, Counter Strike & Garry’s Mod. The company informed that Minecraft and TeamSpeak 3 is currently offered via the Brisbane servers and the other services will be soon launched as well.



Brisbane however is only the start of their expansion, when asked about their future plans Wombat Servers replied, “After full services are operational in Brisbane, we are considering other locations in Australia in the near future.”



About Wombat Servers

Wombat Servers is one of the leading companies in Australia that provides various game servers. Their servers are located in Sydney and Brisbane and are equipped with latest hardware technologies offering supreme quality, suitable for hosting intense gaming sessions. More information about the company and its services can be found at its website; https://wombatservers.com.au/.



For more information about Minecraft Hosting, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of wombatservers.com.au, please email to hello@wombatservers.com.au.