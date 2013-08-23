Women Are Ditching Professional Spa Treatments For At Home Facial Masks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- A weekly facial mask not only pampers the skin, it relaxes the body and mind. But a visit to a professional spa can cost anywhere in the range of $80 to $120 per visit. At this price, a regular facial mask quickly becomes a costly endeavor. As women seek the benefits of regular beauty treatments, but also look to maximize their hard-earned savings, the at-home spa is booming.



“Women and men are finding they can easily reap all the benefits of a spa right at home with an at-home facial mask.” says Sonia Ramirez, Chief Aesthetician at Pure and Essential Minerals. “As a result, our Dead Sea mud mask has become a hugely popular item for at-home facial treatments.”



Until recently, the Dead Sea mud mask has been an exclusive offering at upscale and professional spas. The only other way to receive this renowned beauty treatment was to travel all the way to Jordan or Israel, where the Dead Sea is located, to partake in the mud’s skin-reviving benefits.



Dead Sea mud feeds the skin with over 21 essential minerals that it needs for optimal health. When Dead Sea mud dries and sets on the skin it pulls out any toxins that may be embedded in the skin. The result of this deep cleansing is a renewed and radiant glow. In addition, the mask firms and tightens the skin, offering an exceptional anti-aging benefit.



Dead Sea mud contains fine grains that perform as an exfoliate, gently peeling away dead skin cells to reveal a more youthful complexion. Another benefit of Dead Sea mud is its ability to moisturize and hydrate the skin, which helps to reduce wrinkles.



The Pure & Essential Minerals Dead Sea mud mask is offered in a 6 ounce jar, enough mud for 30 at-home facial mask treatments. At under $30 per jar, the savings are immediately obvious.



The Dead Sea mud mask is available with free shipping at Amazon.com



http://www.amazon.com/Dead-Sea-Mud-Face-Mask/dp/B00C8YCFU4/