Women Business Owners Learn Crowdfunding to Finance New Ventures

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- For an increasing number of savvy entrepreneurs, artist, musicians and just plain ole good people with a cause, crowdfunding has fast become a popular method for getting their projects funded and off the ground. In it’s simplest definition crowdfunding is a strategy used to raise needed finances for ones business or project by getting small donations from a large number of people. This method of fundraising has become extremely useful especially when traditional avenues of business financing such as a bank loans, angel investor and personal savings are becoming less and less of an option for many entrepreneurs.



To learn more about this exciting new fundraising strategy, LaTania Michelle founder, of the Wealthy Woman Network will host Dr. Leticia Wright, for a “Crowdfunding 101” tele-class Wednesday, September 5, 2012 at 5pm. In this training Dr. Wright will discuss crowdfunding basics along with strategies for effectively implementing crowdfunding to grow ones business and/or reach ones start-up financial goals.



As a crowd funding expert, Dr. Wright is a successful crowdfunding strategies herself. Dr. Wright also works with entreprenuers to create systems, strategies and structures to get their projects fully funded in 90 days or less. Dr. Wright also teaches Crowd Funding at the Small Business Administration in Los Angeles and Santa Ana and has created a web series called A Crowd Funded Life.



Crowdfunding 101 is a free event and is a part of the "Wealthy Woman Experts Interview Series", which connects small business owners with global business strategies. The Wealthy Woman Network is a business woman's association dedicated to providing quality professional, personal and spiritual education and resources to woman around the world. The organization offers the training, and the professional support needed to Empower Ordinary Women for Extraordinary Success!



