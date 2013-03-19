Women Entrepreneurs Are No Longer Worried About Men Making More Money They Are Too Busy Building Their Empires

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The pay scale debate rages on regarding women and their male counterparts. The numbers say that women are still getting unequal pay. “Lately most women rarely have time to notice because they are not focused on a check” says Hanson, “they are too busy building an empire.”



Lisa Cash Hanson is an award winning Mompreneur. That’s the term given to a woman in business who is also balancing being a mother. In the past year alone Lisa has won the Huggies Mom Insipred Grant $15,000 seed money for her baby product the SnuggWugg®, she’s authored a book, coaches & consults for small business owners, and is set to launch her SnuggWugg baby product in just a few short months.



According to The Guardian Life Small Business Research Institute,the number of small businesses owned by women is growing 50% faster than the total number of small businesses, according to a small business monitoring report from American Express. And by 2018, one-third of new U.S. jobs will be generated by female-owned companies.



It looks like Lisa is well on her way to becoming one of those female- owned companies.



Lisa has heard the debate numerous times that women make less than men. Her response? “Really? I barely had time to notice. I’ve never worried about a paycheck I’m too busy building my empire.”



It seems that Lisa is not alone. As thousands of women entrepreneurs are on the rise it won’t be very long until most women will leave the battle field of male vs female wage. Who knows maybe some of the men who are currently earning more will soon be working for those women.



About Lisa Cash Hanson

Lisa has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, TheGrindstone, Business Insider and more. She is an international speaker, author, and mompreneur. She’s won numerous awards and recently named The Number One Mompreneur To Follow In 2013. She is a consultant for small business owners and is slated to launch her award winning baby product the SnuggWugg in 2013.



