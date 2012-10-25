Women Entrepreneurs: Discover the Secrets to Creating a Successful Business with 5 Simple Steps

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- As a women entrepreneur there are many challenges you can face in this competitive business world. You need confidence and self-determination to be able to sustain the pressure and keep moving forward to meet your goals of creating a thriving and lucrative business that makes a difference in the world.



Desiree Stafford, a renowned business coach and a mentor for women entrepreneurs shares her wisdom for achieving success with less stress through in her comprehensive signature program “5 Keys to Clarity, Confidence and Clients with the P.E.A.C.E Formula.” This system is designed to empower you to create business success instead of struggle, and it helps you shift your perspective to experience a breakthrough in your business faster. One of the most powerful benefits of this program is getting unstuck and gaining the confidence to start or grow your business. Women who are looking to leave a corporate environment to step up into entrepreneurship and women already in business for themselves who are ready to grow would equally benefit from the upcoming preview teleseminar about the 5 Keys to Clarity, Confidence and Clients program. On the call, you will learn why self-perception is the biggest factor in your success, and you will be empowered to change your outlook on business. Desiree Stafford’s remarkable leadership has influenced many women entrepreneurs to become successful in what they do. She believes in implementation, and designs her program to get you into action quickly. Desiree learned the 5 keys on her own business journey, and the secrets she will share during the teleseminar will empower you to achieve business success in less time.



Would having more fun, freedom, and ease resonate with you? The concepts you will learn on the call will help you create the mindset shifts to grow your business with less stress and overwhelm. The tips shared can be related to any type of business and they are easy to understand for all audiences. The simplicity of the steps makes them easy to implement and helps create momentum. Each step in the P.E.A.C.E Formula system will help you realize your own potential to make an impact. During the call you will learn how to quickly get clarity and skyrocket your confidence to create time freedom, make a difference in the world, and build a financially successful business. To learn the 5 Keys to Clarity, Confidence, and Clients, register at http://www.highpersonalimpact.com/5keys for the teleseminar on 29th October (Monday) at 7pm EST. Contact 866-923-4488 or info@highpersonalimpact.com for more information.