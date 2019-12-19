Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- In this report, the Global Women Health Rehabilitation Products Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.



Women who have undergone pregnancy (prenatal and post-natal), met with an accident, undergone surgery, or suffering from chronic diseases benefit from women rehabilitation products and services. Some of the rehabilitation therapies include physical, occupational, massage, chiropractic, hydro or aquatic, vestibular, speech, and compression.



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Increasing prevalence of urinary tract infection (UTI), osteoporosis, lymphedema, and other chronic diseases in women is expected to boost growth of the global women health rehabilitation products market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, 'Prevalence of Bacterial Urinary Tract Infections and Associated Factors among Patients Attending Hospitals in Bushenyi District, Uganda', the prevalence of UTIs was found to be 86/267 (32.2%) and female gender are the most important factors associated with UTIs.



Increasing birth rates and growing population is expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, according to the United Nations' estimates in December 2019, the worldwide population reached 7.8 billion and is expected to reach 8.1 billion in 2025. Moreover, increasing employment of women and growing disposable income is also expected to boost growth of the global women health rehabilitation products market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Statistics Canada 2018, 61.5% of women participated in the labor force in 2017 in Canada. According to Eurostat Database (2018), 47.7% of women were employed in 2017 in the European Union (EU-28).



Increasing geriatric population and high prevalence of chronic diseases among women is expected to boost growth of the market in Asia Pacific. For instance, according to United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, one in every four people in Asia Pacific is expected to be 60 years old or older by 2050. Moreover, the geriatric population in the region was 535 million in 2015 and is expected to reach 1.3 billion by 2050.



Increasing investment and funding in women rehabilitation and launch of new rehabilitation centers for women is expected to fuel growth of the global women health rehabilitation products market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2019, several members of the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange (GCBX), a not-for-profit trade organization, donated US$ 25,000 to Prodigal Daughters, a Christian rehabilitation facility for women suffering from addiction, human trafficking and abuse. Moreover, in December 2019, Addictions Care Center of Albany started a new women's rehab home in Queensbury, New York.



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Key Takeaways:



- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in women is expected to augment growth of the global women health rehabilitation products market



- Increasing birth rates and growing population is also expected to boost growth of the market



- Key players operating in the global women health rehabilitation products market include GE Healthcare, GPC Medical, Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation, Meyer Physical Therapy, Accord Medical Products, BSN Medical, Carib Rehab, Cornerstone Chiropractic, DeRoyal Industries, EMS Physio, and Midtown Chiropractic



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Women Health Rehabilitation Products in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India



Global Women Health Rehabilitation Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including GE Healthcare, GPC Medical, Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation, Meyer Physical Therapy, Accord Medical Products, BSN medical, Carib Rehab, Cornerstone Chiropractic, DeRoyal Industries, EMS Physio, Midtown Chiropractic.



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into Drugs, Food, Health products



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Women Health Rehabilitation Products for each application, including Hospitals, Clinics



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