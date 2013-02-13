Powder Springs, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- PolitiChicks.tv has gained significant recognition for its work in tackling the important issues and events of today, and gathers influential guests for frank discussion about key topics. Recently, the site’s powerhouse lineup of Ann-Marie Murrell, Dr. Gina Loudon and Morgan Brittany have been stepping outside the studio as guests on other shows. Most recently, the trio has been featured on Glenn Beck TV’s Andrew Wilkow show. Other appearances include Ann-Marie appearing on Front Page Magazine’s “The Glazov Gang” (of which she will appear again this month). Morgan and Ann-Marie were guests on The Mark Isler Show on KRLA; Ann-Marie and Dr. Gina were guests on Fox News affiliate 1380 WNNR’s “Powers to the People”; Ann-Marie’s been a guest on Geoffry Grider’s NTEB’s “The Wise Shall Understand “program; the Jaz McKay Show on KNZR, and the Ari David Show. Click on the link for more information on women in politics.



“We think that being a part of the conversation is an important way to tackle these issues and help others understand where we’re coming from and what we’ve learned,” explains [Ann-Marie Murrell, National Director of PolitiChicks.tv]. “We’re honored to be featured on such high quality shows that focus on providing an unfiltered view of the issues that affect us all.”



The PolitiChicks will be conducting interviews and reporting from CPAC in Maryland next month.



PolitChicks.tv focuses on bringing together the voices of independent, accomplished Conservative women in a forum designed to highlight key issues. The site features news, video and commentary, and creates a forum where Conservative voices can come together for honest, insightful discussion. For more information, visit http://politichicks.tv/.



About The PolitiChicks

